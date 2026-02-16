JEE Mains Result 2026 out: NTA releases scorecards – here's how to download, check toppers' list, other details

JEE Mains Result 2026 out: The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Main 2026 results. The result link for Session 1 is now live on the official website of the National Testing Agency(NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To access their results, candidates need to log in using their application number and password.

JEE Mains 2026 Results: Where to check scorecard Candidates can access their JEE Mains scorecards from the official website.

JEE Mains 2026 Results: How to check? Candidates can check the results via the following steps.

Visit the official website: Open your browser and go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. 2. Click on the result link: On the homepage, find and select the link that reads “Result of JEE (Main)” or “View Scorecard.”

3. Log in: Enter your Application Number along with your Date of Birth or Password in the login window.

4. Enter the security code: Fill in the CAPTCHA displayed on the screen.

5. Submit details: Click on the “Submit” button.

6. Your JEE Main 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the same and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

JEE Mains 2026 toppers' list NTA does not upload JEE Mains 2026 All India Ranks. However, the testing body has published the names of candidates who secured a perfect 100 percentile score in Session 1 of the entrance exam.

12 candidates who have obtained NTA Score (percentile) of 100 in Paper 1 are:

Shreyas Mishra (Delhi)

Narendrababu Gari Mahith (Andhra Pradesh)

Shubham Kumar (Bihar)

Kabeer Chhillar (Rajasthan)

Chiranjib Kar (Rajasthan)

Bhavesh Patra (Odisha)

Anay Jain (Haryana)

Arnav Gautam (Rajasthan)

Pasala Mohith (Andhra Pradesh)

Madhav Viradiya (Maharashtra)

Purohit Nimay (Gujarat)

Vivan Sharad Mahiswari (Telangana)

JEE Mains result: How many students scored 100 percentile last year? In 2025, a total of 24 students secured a perfect 100 percentile score. Rajasthan led the tally with seven toppers. Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh followed with three toppers each, while West Bengal had two.

Among the 100 percentile scorers, there were two female candidates — Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal and Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh.

