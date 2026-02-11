JEE Mains result 2026: Session 1 final answer key to be out shortly – when will scores be declared? All you need to know

JEE Mains 2026 results: Candidates across the nation, who had appeared for the JEE Mains exam this year, are eagerly awaiting the result. Before announcing the results, the testing agency will release the final answer key for Session 1 of the exam. As per multiple reports, the JEE Main 2026 final answer key PDF may be made available today, Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Reports also mention that the result link is also likely to be activated around midnight on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — where candidates can download their scorecards.

Along with the results, NTA will announce the names of the JEE Main 2026 toppers. Candidates who score a 100 percentile in Session 1 will be included in the official topper list.

JEE Main 2026 results: How to check final answer key? Once released, candidates can check the JEE Mains 2026 results via the following steps:

– Go to the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

– Once the homepae opens, click on the link for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Final Answer Key (once available).

– Enter your application number and password

– Click on Submit.

– The final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

– Candidates are advised to download the PDF and save or print it for future reference.

JEE Main scores are used for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) programmes at participating government and private institutions across the country.

Earlier, the Agency, on February 6, closed the objection window for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key.

Why is the final answer key important? How is it linked to the result? The JEE Main 2026 final answer key plays a crucial role in preparing the results.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) uses the final answer key to calculate each candidate’s scores. according to the exam’s +4/-1 marking scheme.

For every correct answer, a candidate is awarded 4 marks. For every wrong answer, one mark is subtracted as a penalty.

The final answer key is the official and binding document on the basis of which NTA calculates percentiles and prepares the results. It is not open to further challenges. Therefore, it is an important document for both candidates and the result preparation process.