JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: Countdown begins! NTA to release results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official websites.

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live: Official Websites

JEE Main official portal: jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA official website: nta.ac.in

Ahead of the result announcement, students can use the JEE Main 2026 rank predictor to estimate their probable rank based on expected scores.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results: Credentials required

Application number and date of birth, and password

Details on scorecard: Percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and qualification status for JEE Advanced.

How to check and download JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result

Follow these steps to check your JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result link

Step 3: Enter application number and password/date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result will appear on the screen. Download and save the scorecard, take a printout for future reference.

The NTA released the provisional answer key on April 11, 2026, and simultaneously opened a window for students to raise objections. Candidates who wished to challenge any answer were required to pay a fee of ₹200 per question.

The NTA conducted the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 across 566 centres in 304 cities in India, along with 14 international locations.

Approximately 11.23 lakh candidates registered for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The JEE Main score is used to determine eligibility for the JEE Advanced exam, which is essential for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture, and planning at various institutions across India

Get JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results LIVE Updates here on Mint!