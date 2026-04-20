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JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: Countdown begins! NTA to release results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: Once NTA declares the JEE Main Session 2 result 2026, candidates will be able to download their scorecards using their application number and password.

Mausam Jha
Updated20 Apr 2026, 09:38:51 AM IST
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: Students moving out of exam centres after appearing in the JEE Mains exam in INDORE, India. (Photo by Shankar Mourya/ Hindustan Times) (with item)
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: Students moving out of exam centres after appearing in the JEE Mains exam in INDORE, India. (Photo by Shankar Mourya/ Hindustan Times) (with item)

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official websites.

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live: Official Websites

JEE Main official portal: jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA official website: nta.ac.in

Ahead of the result announcement, students can use the JEE Main 2026 rank predictor to estimate their probable rank based on expected scores.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results: Credentials required

Application number and date of birth, and password

Details on scorecard: Percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and qualification status for JEE Advanced.

How to check and download JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result

Follow these steps to check your JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result link

Step 3: Enter application number and password/date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result will appear on the screen. Download and save the scorecard, take a printout for future reference.

The NTA released the provisional answer key on April 11, 2026, and simultaneously opened a window for students to raise objections. Candidates who wished to challenge any answer were required to pay a fee of 200 per question.

The NTA conducted the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 across 566 centres in 304 cities in India, along with 14 international locations.

Approximately 11.23 lakh candidates registered for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The JEE Main score is used to determine eligibility for the JEE Advanced exam, which is essential for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture, and planning at various institutions across India

Get JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results LIVE Updates here on Mint!

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Follow updates here:
20 Apr 2026, 09:37:13 AM IST

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results LIVE: Answer key announcement

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 final answer key either shortly before or along with the result announcement.

20 Apr 2026, 09:12:47 AM IST

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results LIVE: JEE Advanced 2026 exam on May 17

The JEE Advanced 2026 exam is set to take place on May 17, 2026. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by Paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is organising the exam.

Scores from JEE Advanced are the only criteria for securing admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology across the country.

20 Apr 2026, 09:03:38 AM IST

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results LIVE: Check scorecard release date

The JEE Main 2026 scorecard will be available for download on the official National Testing Agency portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in until July 31, 2026.

This scorecard is an important document required for JoSAA counselling, JEE Advanced registration, and document verification during college admissions.

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20 Apr 2026, 09:00:29 AM IST

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results LIVE: What is the marking scheme?

The JEE Main 2026 marking scheme gives 4 marks for each correct answer and deducts 1 mark for every incorrect answer in multiple-choice questions. There is no negative marking for unanswered questions or for incorrect responses in numerical answer-type questions.

20 Apr 2026, 08:49:37 AM IST

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results LIVE: Main credentials required

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result will include the following details:

Candidate's name

Application number

Subject-wise percentile (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

Total NTA score

All India Rank (AIR)

Category rank

JEE Advanced qualification status

20 Apr 2026, 08:46:13 AM IST

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results LIVE: The countdown to JEE (Main) Session 2 results begins, says NTA

20 Apr 2026, 08:43:01 AM IST

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results LIVE: How to check and download JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result

Follow these steps to check your JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result link

Step 3: Enter application number and password/date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result will appear on the screen. Download and save the scorecard, take a printout for future reference

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