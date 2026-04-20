JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: Countdown begins! NTA to release results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official websites.
JEE Main official portal: jeemain.nta.nic.in
NTA official website: nta.ac.in
Ahead of the result announcement, students can use the JEE Main 2026 rank predictor to estimate their probable rank based on expected scores.
Application number and date of birth, and password
Details on scorecard: Percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and qualification status for JEE Advanced.
Follow these steps to check your JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result:
Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result link
Step 3: Enter application number and password/date of birth
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result will appear on the screen. Download and save the scorecard, take a printout for future reference.
The NTA released the provisional answer key on April 11, 2026, and simultaneously opened a window for students to raise objections. Candidates who wished to challenge any answer were required to pay a fee of ₹200 per question.
The NTA conducted the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 across 566 centres in 304 cities in India, along with 14 international locations.
Approximately 11.23 lakh candidates registered for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The JEE Main score is used to determine eligibility for the JEE Advanced exam, which is essential for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture, and planning at various institutions across India
Get JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results LIVE Updates here on Mint!
The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 final answer key either shortly before or along with the result announcement.
The JEE Advanced 2026 exam is set to take place on May 17, 2026. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by Paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is organising the exam.
Scores from JEE Advanced are the only criteria for securing admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology across the country.
The JEE Main 2026 scorecard will be available for download on the official National Testing Agency portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in until July 31, 2026.
This scorecard is an important document required for JoSAA counselling, JEE Advanced registration, and document verification during college admissions.
The JEE Main 2026 marking scheme gives 4 marks for each correct answer and deducts 1 mark for every incorrect answer in multiple-choice questions. There is no negative marking for unanswered questions or for incorrect responses in numerical answer-type questions.
The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result will include the following details:
Candidate's name
Application number
Subject-wise percentile (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)
Total NTA score
All India Rank (AIR)
Category rank
JEE Advanced qualification status
Follow these steps to check your JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result:
Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result link
Step 3: Enter application number and password/date of birth
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result will appear on the screen. Download and save the scorecard, take a printout for future reference