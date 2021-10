Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mridul Agarwal from the Delhi zone has topped the IIT entrance exam, JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Agarwal scored 348 out of 360 marks in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced.

Agarwal scored 348 out of 360 marks in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced.

A total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, of whom 6,452 are female candidates, according to officials.

Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360.

A total number of 141699 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2021 and 41862 candidates qualified JEE (Advanced) 2021.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur conducted the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).