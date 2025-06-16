JEECUP Answer Key 2025: Quick guide to check Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam score at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Answer Key 2025 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) will be releasing the answer key of the JEECUP entrance test soon. Those candidates who appeared for this state-level entrance exam will be able to download the provisional key from the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in, after it is released.

The JEECUP exam took place between June 5 and June 13 this year. Through this entrance test, students can seek admission in diploma courses in engineering, technology, and other fields across the state. Students will be able to calculate their JEECUP score using the answer key.

How to download JEECUP Answer Key 2025? Once released, candidates will be able to download the JEECUP entrance test provisional answer key from the official website by following the steps given below:

Step 1. Visit JEECUP official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2. On the home page, navigate to the JEECUP answer key 2025 link.

Step 3. Enter login details.

Step 4. Click on Submit and check the provisional answer key.

The objection window will also open today and close on June 15, 2025.

JEECUP 2025: Challenge answer key A processing fee of ₹100 per question has to be paid to challenge answer key or raise an objection. The objection fee will be returned if the candidate's claim is found to be correct and the error will be rectified in the final answer key. These objections will be reviewed by a panel of experts.

How to raise objections? Follow the steps given below to challenge JEECUP answer key:

Step 1: Log in to the answer‑key page.

Step 2: Choose the question and preferred option to contest.

Step 3: Upload valid supporting proof.

Step 4: Click on Submit and download the acknowledgment slip