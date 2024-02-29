JEECUP Exam 2024: Last day to register for Polytechnic entrance exam today, Feb 29
JEECUP Exam 2024 for Polytechnic will be conducted from March 16 to 22; the registration closes on February 29. Applicants can register at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), is scheduled to take place from March 16 to 22, 2024. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (UPJEE 2024) will conclude its registration process for the UP Polytechnic entrance exam today, February 29.