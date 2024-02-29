The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), is scheduled to take place from March 16 to 22, 2024. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (UPJEE 2024) will conclude its registration process for the UP Polytechnic entrance exam today, February 29.

Candidates wanting to apply for the exam can register through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The UP Polytechnic entrance exam will take place across multiple exam centres within Uttar Pradesh. The admit card for JEECUP Exam 2024 will be released on March 10, 2024. The answer key for the exam will be published on March 27, according to the schedule. The objection window will close on March 30. The UP Polytechnic entrance examination results will be announced on April 8, 2024.

Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible to appear for JEECUP (Polytechnic) entrance exam 2024, candidates should have cleared Classes 10 and 12 from a recognised board. Those applicants who have completed or are pursuing a BSc in Biology and Chemistry/Biochemistry are also eligible. Meanwhile, there’s no age limit for application. Students are required to upload a scanned coloured photograph along with an image of their signature during registration.

Follow the below steps to apply for JEECUP Exam 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘JEECUP 2024’ link on the homepage, which will redirect the applicant to the application portal.

Step 3: Enter all the required registration details and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Login to the account using the credentials once the registration process is complete. Proceed by filling out the application form with the required information.

Step 5: Complete the registration process by making payment of the application fees through the provided payment gateway after filling out the form.

Step 6: Review all the information provided after successfully completing the payment process and submit the application form.

Step 7: Download the registration form and take a printout for future reference.

