JEECUP Rank Card 2025 OUT at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; how to check position secured in Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance

JEECUP 2025 Rank card Live: The Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has released the rank card of UPJEE entrance test on its official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

How to check JEECUP 2025 Rank card? Candidates seeking admission in diploma courses in engineering, technology, Group A (Engineering/Technology Diploma), Group B to K (Other Diploma Courses), E1 & E2 (Pharmacy) and other fields across the state need UPJEE rank to get admission. Those candidates who appeared for this state-level entrance exam can download the rank card by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on "Download Rank Card for UPJEE Polytechnic 2025."

Step 3: Enter requisite details such as application number, date of birth, and security PIN. Click on Submit.

Step 4: Check JEECUP 2025 rank in the exam that took place between June 5 and June 13 this year in computer based test mode.

Step 5: Download and save JEECUP 2025 rank card for counselling and further admission rounds.

Who can apply for UPJEE Polytechnic counselling Aspiring candidates seeking admission in Polytechnic institutes across Uttar Pradesh need to secure equal to or more than the cut-off marks to participate in the UPJEE Polytechnic counselling process.

Key details to check on UPJEE rank card Candidates must closely examine their name, roll number, group applied for, marks obtained, and overall/state rank mentioned on the UPJEE rank card.