Subscribe

JEECUP Rank Card 2025 OUT at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; how to check position secured in Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance

JEECUP Rank Card 2025: The JEECUP has released the UPJEE 2025 rank card on its website. Candidates can download it by entering their login credentials. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated24 Jun 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Advertisement
JEECUP Rank Card 2025: Candidates can now access UPJEE 2025 rank card at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
JEECUP Rank Card 2025: Candidates can now access UPJEE 2025 rank card at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2025 Rank card Live: The Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has released the rank card of UPJEE entrance test on its official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Advertisement

How to check JEECUP 2025 Rank card?

Candidates seeking admission in diploma courses in engineering, technology, Group A (Engineering/Technology Diploma), Group B to K (Other Diploma Courses), E1 & E2 (Pharmacy) and other fields across the state need UPJEE rank to get admission. Those candidates who appeared for this state-level entrance exam can download the rank card by following the steps given below:

Also Read | Black box of crashed AI plane is in India, being examined by AAIB: Minister

Step 1: Visit the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on "Download Rank Card for UPJEE Polytechnic 2025."

Step 3: Enter requisite details such as application number, date of birth, and security PIN. Click on Submit.

Step 4: Check JEECUP 2025 rank in the exam that took place between June 5 and June 13 this year in computer based test mode.

Advertisement

Step 5: Download and save JEECUP 2025 rank card for counselling and further admission rounds.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2025: Documents to carry, reporting time at exam centre, more

Who can apply for UPJEE Polytechnic counselling

Aspiring candidates seeking admission in Polytechnic institutes across Uttar Pradesh need to secure equal to or more than the cut-off marks to participate in the UPJEE Polytechnic counselling process.

Key details to check on UPJEE rank card

Candidates must closely examine their name, roll number, group applied for, marks obtained, and overall/state rank mentioned on the UPJEE rank card.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2025 Exam: City intimation slip OUT, check steps to download & more

“Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) was formed in the year 1986-87 for the admission in all the polytechnic institutions in the state by conducting admission test at the state level. Based on the nature of work, Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has been assigned the responsibility to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P))," the website states.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsEducationJEECUP Rank Card 2025 OUT at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; how to check position secured in Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance
Read Next Story