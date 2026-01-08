JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip out at jeemain.nta.ac.in, check NTA JEE exam dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slips for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam on its official website. Registered candidates can check and download their slips using their login credentials at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

These slips provide advance information regarding the city where the candidate’s JEE Main examination centre will be located. NTA has clarified that this is not the admit card for JEE Main 2026 Session 1; the official admit card will be issued at a later date.

Candidates experiencing difficulty in accessing or downloading their city intimation slip can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or via email at jeemain@nta.ac.in

The first session of JEE Main 2026 is scheduled from January 21 to 30. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) will be conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28. Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) will be held on January 29. Results for Session 1 are expected to be declared by February 12, 2026.

The second session of JEE Main is scheduled from April 1 to 10, 2026, with results anticipated by April 20, 2026. Registrations for Session 2 will take place between April 2 and 9, 2026, with further details to be announced by NTA.

Candidates who qualify JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026. The exam is scheduled for May 17, 2026, in two shifts: Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Registration for JEE Advanced will begin on April 23, 2026.