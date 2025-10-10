JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 OUT: Check direct link, how to download, other details here

JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025: Candidates who had applied for the JENPAUS exam, can access it from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug

Livemint
Updated10 Oct 2025, 05:17 PM IST
JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 OUT: Check direct link, how to download, other details here
JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 OUT: Check direct link, how to download, other details here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate (JENPAS UG) 2025 admit card on Friday, October 10.

Candidates who had applied for the JENPAUS exam, can access it from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug.

The JENPAS UG exam 2025 will be conducted on October 18, 2025.

JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025: Details required

Candidates can now download their admit cards using their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

JENPAUS UG Admit Card 2025: How to download – step-by-step guide

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their JENPAS UG 2025 hall ticket from the official website:

  • Visit the official WBJEEB website – wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug
  • Click on the ‘JENPAS-UG 2025 Admit Card’ link displayed on the homepage.
  • Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin (captcha code).
  • Verify all the details carefully before downloading the admit card.
  • Download and take at least three printouts of the JENPAS UG 2025 admit card for future reference.

JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Here's the direct link for candidates to download the JENPAUS UG Admit Card.

JENPAUS UG Admit Card 2025

No candidate will be allowed to enter JENPAS UG exam centre without their admit card.

When is JENPAUS UG exam?

The JENPAS UG exam 2025 will be conducted on October 18, 2025.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more details)

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationJENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 OUT: Check direct link, how to download, other details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.