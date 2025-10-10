JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 OUT: Check direct link, how to download, other details here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate (JENPAS UG) 2025 admit card on Friday, October 10.
Candidates who had applied for the JENPAUS exam, can access it from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug.
The JENPAS UG exam 2025 will be conducted on October 18, 2025.
Candidates can now download their admit cards using their application number, date of birth, and security pin.
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their JENPAS UG 2025 hall ticket from the official website:
Here's the direct link for candidates to download the JENPAUS UG Admit Card.
No candidate will be allowed to enter JENPAS UG exam centre without their admit card.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more details)
