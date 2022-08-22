Jharkhand govt to tie up with British High Commission for scholarships

This step, along with the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship, will expand the opportunities for the youth of Jharkhand to attain quality higher education from world class universities of the United Kingdom, said a statement from the state government
NEW DELHI :The government of Jharkhand will tie up with the the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the British High Commission, New Delhi to award Chevening Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship to upto 5 meritorious scholars belonging to the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward class and minorities in the state.
“This step, along with the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship, will expand the opportunities for the youth of Jharkhand to attain quality higher education from world class universities of the United Kingdom, " said a statement from the state government.
The agreement will be signed on Tuesday, 23 August.
Under the umbrella of this MoU, a maximum of five scholars shall be selected every academic year for the Chevening Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship.
Under the aegis of the scholarship, scholars will receive the academic tuition fees including examination and thesis costs, a monthly stipend sufficient to cover the cost of living of an individual student, allowance package and return airfare of the approved route from the place of residence, the statement said.
The scholarship will be awarded to pursue a one-year master’s degree at the selected and esteemed universities of UK. Applicants need to have 2 years of work, or equivalent experience to be eligible. The Chevening Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship will start in the UK academic year of 2023-24 and will continue in effect for a three-year period.
In September 2021, at the launch of the first Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had shared his vision for including the scholars belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Minority communities.
“In less than a year’s time the State is to witness the fruition of the mutual efforts made by the Chief Minister and the British High Commision with the inking of this partnership," it said.
The number of scholars to be covered under this distinctive scholarship has been increased from 10 to 25
The expanded version of the scholarship will now cover a maximum of 25 scholars from the earlier number of 10. A maximum of 10 talented scholars from the scheduled tribes, 5 from the scheduled castes, 3 from minorities and 7 from the backward classes will tread on the glorious path to achieve their aspirational pursuits by enrolling themselves in master’s and M.Phil courses and bring pride to both the state and the nation by attending the most eminent universities of the world.
The last day to apply for the prestigious Chevening Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship is 1 November, 2022.