Jharkhand govt to tie up with British High Commission for scholarships

The expanded version of the scholarship will now cover a maximum of 25 scholars from the earlier number of 10. A maximum of 10 talented scholars from the scheduled tribes, 5 from the scheduled castes, 3 from minorities and 7 from the backward classes will tread on the glorious path to achieve their aspirational pursuits by enrolling themselves in master’s and M.Phil courses and bring pride to both the state and the nation by attending the most eminent universities of the world.