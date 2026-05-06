Jharkhand JAC Board 12 Result 2026 OUT on jacresults.com; check direct link and steps to download

The Jharkhand Board on Wednesday announced Class 12th results on the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

Students who took the exams can access their results on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com by entering their roll number, roll code, and choosing their respective stream.

JAC 12th Result 2026 Out: Check here on Mint

JAC 12th Result 2026 Out: How to download step-by-step? Go to the official Jharkhand Board website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2. Click on the “Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2026” link on the homepage.

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3. Enter your details such as roll code, roll number, and choose your stream

4. Download the result

5. Keep a copy saved for later purposes.

JAC 12th Result 2026: Alternative methods to check scores If the official websites slow down or stop responding due to heavy traffic, students can use other dependable ways to access their results.

Through SMS: Students can get their JAC Class 12 results on their mobile phones without needing internet access. Send a message in the format: RESULT JAC12 Roll Code Roll Number to 56263.

Through DigiLocker: To obtain a secure digital copy of the marksheet, students can use the DigiLocker app or website. After logging in with their mobile number and Aadhaar details, go to the “Education” section, choose “Jharkhand Academic Council,” and enter the required exam information to download the official document.

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To pass the Jharkhand Board Class 12 examinations, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject along with a minimum overall aggregate of 33%.

Students who are not satisfied with their scores have further options provided by the board. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon activate an online process for scrutiny (re-evaluation), enabling students to request a re-check of their answer sheets. Moreover, those who fail in one or two subjects can appear for compartment exams, which are usually conducted later in the summer.

JAC 12th result 2026 Commerce The JAC Class 12 Commerce stream results for 2026 show a strong overall performance, although the pass percentage remains slightly lower than that of the Arts stream. A total of 21,078 students appeared for the exam, out of which 19,681 successfully passed, according to India Today. Among them, 12,030 students secured first division, while 7,468 achieved second division. The overall pass percentage for the Commerce stream stands at 93.37%.

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JAC 12th result 2026 Science The JAC Class 12 Science stream results for 2026 have registered the lowest pass percentage among all streams this year, indicating a noticeable gap in performance compared to others. Out of 90,168 students who appeared for the exam, 74,771 reportedly passed successfully. A total of 61,589 students secured first division, while 13,163 achieved second division. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream stands at 82.92%.

JAC 12th result 2026 arts The JAC Class 12 Arts stream results for 2026 have achieved the highest pass percentage among all streams this year, reflecting a strong overall performance. More than 2 lakh students appeared for the exams, with 2,11,095 candidates in total, out of which 2,02,962 reportedly passed successfully. Among them, 1,07,694 students secured first division, while 91,317 obtained second division. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream stands at an impressive 96.14%.

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