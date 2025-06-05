JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 LIVE: Jharkhand Board to declare Class 12 result for Arts stream today at jacresults.com

JAC 12th Arts Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce Class 12 Arts results on Thursday, June 5. The JAC Inter result 2025 will be declared in a press conference.

Along with the result, the education board will release key statistics, including the pass percentage, division-wise performance, merit list, toppers' list and more.

Where to check JAC 12th Art scorecard? The Jharkhand Board will declare the Class 12 Arts stream results today at 2 PM.

Students who appeared for these exams can check their JAC 12th Result at the official website - jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

In addition, the JAC 12th Result 2025 can be checked through SMS, DigiLocker facilities, and LiveMint.

How to check the result on the official JAC website? Visit the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.

Click on the JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy. Credentials required to check the JAC 12th Arts result: Roll code

Roll number

What if official websites crash? In case the official website crashes after the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announces the Class 12 Arts result for this year, students can use alternative methods like SMS or the DigiLocker app to check their results.

To check the JAC Class inter result on LiveMint:

What is the grace mark policy for JAC Class 12 results? A student who is failing in only one subject by 5% or less of the total marks may be awarded up to 5% grace marks in that subject.

If a student is failing in two subjects and the shortfall in each is 3% or less of the total marks, they may receive up to 3% grace marks in both subjects.