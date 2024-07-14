JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 :JK board Class 11 result OUT at jkresults.nic.in; 5 steps to check scorecard here

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared Class results on Sunday.

Candidates who appeared in the JK Class 11 examinations can check their scores and download scorecard from the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Essential login credentials include roll number and registration number. According to the result statistics this year, the overall pass percentage of Class 11 examinations was registered to be 72 percent. As many as 88,396 students passed the Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 11 exams out of a total of 1,23,026 students who enrolled for the examination.

JKBOSE 11th result statistics are given below:

First division: 38,998

Second division: 16,400

Third division: 797

Distinction: 32,163 students

Passed additional subject: 38

Re appear: 31,174

Failed: 3,462

This year, the Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 11 examination for all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce was held in April and May. In the soft zone areas of the state, the exams were held between April 22 and May 26. In the hard zone areas, the exams commenced on April 2 and wrapped up by May 1.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Board declared the Class 10 and 12 board exam results which are accessible from the official website of JKBOSE. Candidates can also visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board at jkresults.nic.in, for more details.

How to check? Follow the below mentioned steps to check JKBOSE Class 11 results 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website at jkresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Class 11th result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click on Submit. View and download the JK board Class 11 result.

Step 5: Take a printout of the results and keep a hard copy for future reference.