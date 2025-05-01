JKBOSE Result 2025: Areeza Javid tops HSC results - Class 10th, 12th pass rates, toppers list and more

JKBOSE Result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced the JKBOSE 10th and 12th results 2025 on April 30. The Education Board conducted these examinations in 990 centres, covering 870 soft zone exam centres and 116 hard zone centres across the Union Territory.

Let's have a look at the key statistics of JKBOSE Class 10th and 12th results 2025.

JKBOSE 10th result 2025 An overall pass percentage of 79.94 per cent was registered in the JKBOSE 10th result 2025, which marks a marginal improvement from 79.25 per cent registered last year.

A total of 1,45,671 students enrolled for the 10th annual examination this year out of which 1,16,453 students qualified Class 10th exam.

This year, as many as 16,343 students qualified the Secondary School exam with grade A1. A total of 18,678 students secured grade A2, while 22,219 students obtained grade B1 and 27,171 students got grade B2.

Girls outperformed boys by registering a pass percentage of 81.24 per cent while boys registered a pass rate of 78.74 per cent.

JKBOSE 12th result 2025 This year, a total of 77,315 passed the JKBOSE 12th examination while over 1.03 lakh students appeared for these exams.

An overall pass percentage of 74.83 per cent was recorded this year, marking a marginal dip from the previous year's 75 per cent pass rate.

Girls outperformed boys by registering a pass rate of 78 per cent. A total of 37,214 boys cleared the exams, registering a pass rate of 71.95 per cent.

As staggering 30,622 students secured distinction in the JKBOSE 12th result, 36,311 students scored first division while 10,304 students secured second division.

Areeza Javid of Green Valley Educational Institute, Srinagar, topped the JKBOSE 12th 2025 with 99.2 per cent marks in the Arts stream.

Shifa Qureshi of Govt Girls Hr Sec School, Nowhatta Srinagar, stood second with 99 per cent marks while Fatimah Mudasir Moharkan of Women’s Educational Institute, Lalbazar Srinagar, ranked third with 98.80 per cent score.

Where and how can JKBOSE 10th and 12th results be checked in 2025? The JKBOSE Class 10th and 12th scorecard is available on the official website- jkresults.nic.in.

Step 1. Visit the official website: jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 Result link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter the required login credentials and click on Submit.

Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.