JKBOSE Result 2025: Areeza Javid tops HSC results - Class 10th, 12th pass rates, toppers list and more

JKBOSE Result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced the JKBOSE 10th and 12th results 2025 on April 30. The Education Board conducted these examinations in 990 centres, covering 870 soft zone exam centres and 116 hard zone centres across the Union Territory.
Let's have a look at the key statistics of JKBOSE Class 10th and 12th results 2025.
The JKBOSE Class 10th and 12th scorecard is available on the official website- jkresults.nic.in.
Step 1. Visit the official website: jkbose.nic.in.
Step 2. Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 Result link on the homepage
Step 3. Enter the required login credentials and click on Submit.
Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5. Download and take a printout of the online marksheet for future reference.