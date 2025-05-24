JKBOSE Class 11th Results 2025 likely to be OUT soon; check direct link, steps to view scores

JKBOSE Results 2025: JKBOSE is set to announce Class 11 results today, May 24. Students can check their results online at jkbose.nic.in or via SMS

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published24 May 2025, 11:10 PM IST
JKBOSE Results 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to declare the class 11 results soon today, May 24. As per previous reports, the result links were to be activated around 10 pm.

Class 11 students who appeared for the exams can check their results online on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Results 2025: Direct links

Students can check their scores on the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education's portals – www.jkbose.nic.in or www.jkresults.nic.in.

JKBOSE Results 2025: Login details needed

To access their results online, students will need to enter their roll number in the result link.

JKBOSE Results 2025: How to check — a step-by-step guide

Students can check their JKBOSE Class 11 results through these steps:

  1. Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in

2. Click on the “Results” tab and select “Jammu Division”

3. You’ll be redirected to jkresults.nic.in

4. Click the link for “Class 11th Annual Regular 2025 Result”

5. Enter your roll number and registration number

6. Click “Submit” to view and download your provisional marksheet

JKBOSE Results 2025: Can I check results via SMS?

Students can also check the JKBOSE Class 11th results via SMS. Here are the steps:

  1. Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

2. Type the message in this format: JKBOSE11 [Your Roll Number]

(For example: JKBOSE11 1234567)

3. Send the message to 5676750.

4. You’ll receive an SMS with your subject-wise marks within some time

JKBOSE Results: Passing criteria

To pass the Class 11th exams, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education mandates that candidates have to score a a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject.

For those subjects that include practical exams, students must secure at least 23 out of 70 in theory and 10 out of 30 in practicals.

Students failing in one or two subjects are required to appear for compartment exams in July 2025, the results of which is expected in August.

