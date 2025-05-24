JKBOSE Class 11th Results 2025 likely to be OUT soon; check direct link, steps to view scores

JKBOSE Results 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to declare the class 11 results soon today, May 24. As per previous reports, the result links were to be activated around 10 pm.

Class 11 students who appeared for the exams can check their results online on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Results 2025: Direct links Students can check their scores on the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education's portals – www.jkbose.nic.in or www.jkresults.nic.in.

JKBOSE Results 2025: Login details needed To access their results online, students will need to enter their roll number in the result link.

JKBOSE Results 2025: How to check — a step-by-step guide Students can check their JKBOSE Class 11 results through these steps:

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in 2. Click on the “Results” tab and select “Jammu Division”

3. You’ll be redirected to jkresults.nic.in

4. Click the link for “Class 11th Annual Regular 2025 Result”

5. Enter your roll number and registration number

6. Click “Submit” to view and download your provisional marksheet

JKBOSE Results 2025: Can I check results via SMS? Students can also check the JKBOSE Class 11th results via SMS. Here are the steps:

Open the SMS app on your mobile phone. 2. Type the message in this format: JKBOSE11 [Your Roll Number]

(For example: JKBOSE11 1234567)

3. Send the message to 5676750.

4. You’ll receive an SMS with your subject-wise marks within some time

JKBOSE Results: Passing criteria To pass the Class 11th exams, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education mandates that candidates have to score a a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject.

For those subjects that include practical exams, students must secure at least 23 out of 70 in theory and 10 out of 30 in practicals.