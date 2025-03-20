The administration of Jamia Millia Islamia is increasing tuition fees significantly for the 2025-26 session, with hikes ranging from 19% to 41%. Notable increases are observed in humanities and social sciences.

The administration of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), the central university in Delhi, is set to increase the tuition fee significantly in the next academic session. Around 19 per cent to 41 per cent increase in fees is expected in the 2025-26 session, ANI reported citing prospectus of the upcoming year and comparing it with that of the previous year.

Significant revisions and sharpest hikes were observed in humanities, social sciences, and science courses. Notably, these curses are traditionally considered more affordable. Fee increases will also be brought about in technical and professional programs.

A comparison of the two prospectuses revealed that students enrolling in the Department of Persian will witness 41.41 per cent uptick, with annual fees rising to ₹9,475 from ₹6,700.

To study foreign language programs in the university foreign language programs such as BA in Turkish, French, and Spanish, students will have to pay 37.15 per cent more, which will now cost ₹9,875 per year. Meanwhile, for Arabic language students, the Department of Arabic has increased the fees by 37.15 per cent, from the earlier ₹7,200 to ₹9,875.

Considering social sciences programs, students pursuing M.A. and B.A. in Political Science, History, and Sociology, as well as the four-year B.A. (Multidisciplinary) program, will have to shell out 32.99 per cent more money as compared with last year. They will have to pay ₹9,875 per year which has been revised from ₹7,425 last year. B Com (Hons.) fees has increased from Rs7,425 to Rs9,875 per year (33.02% increase).

The B Tech program has experienced a 19.04% increase in fees, rising from ₹16,150 to ₹19,225 per year. The M.Tech programs will now cost ₹21,375 annually, marking a 16.48% rise from the previous fee of ₹18,350. For law students, the tuition for the B.A. LL.B. and LL.M. programs will be ₹17,850 per year, which is a 19% increase from the former fee of ₹15,000.