The entrance exam for Jawaharlal Nehru University for academic session 2021-22, to be conducted by National Testing Agency, will start tomorrow. The exams will be helfrom September 20 to September 23.

The examinations will be conducted via computer-based test and all papers will have multiple-choice questions. The medium of papers will be only English, except for the language courses.

Here is all you need to know if you are appearing for the exam

Reporting time starts 2 hours prior to the scheduled commencement of the exam.

The candidates must carry admit card along with undertaking downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper). Any one of the original and valid Photo Identification Proof issued by the government.

Candidate will not be allowed to take personal items such as mobile phones, digital/analogue watches, food items, study material, lockets, bags, electronic gadgets or any other prohibited items into the testing room. You are advised not to bring these to the test centre.

The Vice-Chancellor had earlier announced, "Once the results are announced, the university will make sure that the admission process will take place without any delay. In all the programs, where viva is part of the admission process, it will be held in online mode so that applicants do not have to travel during these difficult times. The University will be open to the admitted students as and when the government permits us to open the educational institutes."

