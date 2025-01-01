CBSE has announced 212 job vacancies for Superintendent and Junior Assistant positions. Applications open today and close on January 31. Candidates must meet age and qualification requirements, with various screening and typing tests involved in the selection process.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) marked the New Year by releasing 212 job vacancies for the post of Superintendent and Junior Assistant on New Year's Eve. The application window opens today and will close by January 31. Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old at the time of closing date of registration.

Eligibility and qualifications For the post of Superintendent, the candidate must be at most 30 years old. Qualification requirement entails Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University or equivalent. Besides this, the applicant must possess working knowledge of Computer applications such as Windows, MS-Office, handling of large database, Internet, among others.

The recruitment for this post that offers Pay Level-6 will made on the basis of qualification in all three rounds. Tier 1 involves MCQ based preliminary screening examination while tier 2 will consist of objective type (OMR based) and descriptive type written main examination.

Third will be a typing speed qualifying round where the candidate must have 35 words per minute typing speed in English or 30 words per minute typing speed in Hindi on computer. Meanwhile, age-relaxation is permissible beyond upper age limit for specific categories.

For the post of Junior Assistant that offers Pay Level-2, the candidate must be between 18 and 27 years. Qualification requirement entails 12th Class or equivalent certificate from a recognised Board or University. Preliminary screening examination will be MCQ based followed by typing speed requirement that is qualifying in nature.

Inviting Direct Recruitment on the basis of "All India Competitive Examination," the notice dated December 31 states, "The selected candidates shall be posted in any of the offices of the Board i.e. Regional Offices, Centre of Excellence/ ACCPD Rai Bareilly."

It adds, "Presently, the Regional Offices are located at Ajmer, Allahabad, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Delhi, Dubai, Guwahati, Noida, Patna, Panchkula, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada and ACCPD Raebareli."