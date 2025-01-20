Indian Army Recruitment 2025: The Indian Army has announced recruitment drive for unmarried engineering graduates. According to the notification, the applications are invited for eligible unmarried male and female engineering candidates. Apart from this, the recruitment is also applicable for widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Army recruitment 2025: Post A total of 350 vacancies are available for men across various engineering fields, including 75 in Civil, 60 in Computer Science, 33 in Electrical, 64 in Electronics, 101 in Mechanical, and 17 in Miscellaneous Engineering Streams, while 29 vacancies are available for women, with 7 in Civil, 4 in Computer Science, 3 in Electrical, 5 in Electronics, and 9 in Mechanical.

Indian Army recruitment 2025: Eligibility Candidates must be Indian citizens. The age limit for both male and female candidates is between 20 and 27 years, while widows can apply if they are up to 35 years old as of October 1, 2025. Additionally, candidates who have completed or are in the final year of their Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}