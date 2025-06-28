Job Alert! RRB Technician 2025 recruitment for 6,238 vacancies opens today; how to apply

RRB Technician 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is inviting applicants for Technician Gr-I (Signal) and Technician Gr-III posts. The registration window opened today and will remain open until July 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates will be selected after undergoing multiple screenings, including Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Exam.

An application fee of ₹500 has to be paid by all candidates. The Railway Recruitment Board said, “An amount of ₹400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT.” Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories need to pay ₹250 which will be “refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT.”

How to apply for RRB Technician 2025 recruitment drive Step 1: Visit zone RRB website — rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Technician Grade I Signal” or "Technician Grade III posts" application link available on the home page.

Step 3: Create an account and login either with Aadhar or RRB Account credentials.

Step 4: Fill the application form, including educational and bank details.

Step 5: Upload requisite documents, including photo and signature.

Step 6: Pay the fee online to submit the form.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

“RRBs may share, with the consent of the candidates, their scores (marks) obtained in this recruitment with other Ministries/ Departments/ Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and Private organizations, for their recruitment. Candidates should indicate their consent / refusal for this in their ONLINE application,” the notice states.

Educational qualifications needed to to apply for RRB Technician 2025 Grade I and III posts Technician Grade-I (Signal): BE / B Tech / Diploma in Engineering or B Sc in Engineering

Technician Grade-III (Open Line / Workshop / PUS): 10th pass certificate and ITI Certificate in relevant trade or 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Maths.

