Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Answer Key: How to check CEE result at joinindianarmy.nic.in — 4 simple steps here

Indian Army Agniveer 2025: The answer key of Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be announced soon for the exams conducted between June 30 and July 10. Candidates who appeared for the Indian Army Agniveer 2025 online exam will be able to check the provisional key at the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Indian Army Agniveer examination was conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese. Essential login credentials need to check answer key include roll number and date of birth.

Also Read | Rajasthan news: Agniveer dies in mock drill after fire extinguisher blasts

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Answer Key: How to download Candidates must follow the steps provided below to download Indian Army Agniveer 2025 provisional key:

Step 1: Visit the official Indian Army website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where login details have to be provided.

Step 4: Check and download the answer key, take a print-out and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Also Read | BrahMos Aerospace announces job reservation for Agniveers

For more details refer to Indian Army's official website.

The online test consisted of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) and candidates were required to attempt 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours, in accordance with application category.

The Agniveer 2025 recruitment process for an estimated 25,000 vacancies commenced on March 12 this year and the admit card for CEE was released on June 16. The Agniveer 2025 recruitment drive is being held for various posts, such as General Duty, Technical, Tradesman, Nursing Assistant, Sepoy Pharma and more. Female candidates from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh were eligible for the Women Military Police category.