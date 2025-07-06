JoSAA 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment OUT: Steps to check allotment, website, fees and more

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on Sunday released the JoSAA round 4 allotment result on its official website. All the candidates can now check their allotted institute and branch under the JoSAA login at josaa.nic.in.

The JoSAA stated that all the candidates who were allotted a seat in round 4 must pay the seat acceptance fee (SAF) by 9 July.

According to the details, the seat acceptance fee for SC, ST, GEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, or ST-PwD candidates is ₹1500, while all other categories are required to pay ₹30,000. However, the seat acceptance fee, excluding JoSAA processing charges of INR 5000, will be adjusted against the admission fee.

JoSAA 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment OUT: Steps to check allotment Step 1: Open the official website of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link on the homepage and click to check the seat allotment result.

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to enter your JoSAA 2025 application number and password.

Step 4: After submitting the details, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Verify your information and save the page.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

JoSAA 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment OUT: Seat allotment dates for rounds 4, 5 and 6

JoSAA 2025 round 1 seat allotment date

14 June 2025 - OUT

JoSAA 2025 round 2 seat allotment date

25 June 2025 - OUT

JoSAA 2025 round 3 seat allotment date

2 July 2025 - OUT

JoSAA 2025 round 4 seat allotment date

6 July 2025

JoSAA 2025 round 5 seat allotment date

11 July 2025

JoSAA 2025 round 6 seat allotment date

16 July 2025