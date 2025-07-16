JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment today: Date, steps to check allotment, website, fees and more

JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment today: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to announce the JoSAA counselling round 6 allotment on Wednesday at its official website.

All the candidates, applied opted for slide/float in round 5 and the candidates who have not yet been allotted any seat in JoSAA can check their allotment at at josaa.nic.in.

According to the website, the candidates can report to the allotted colleges or can make fee payment, upload the documents from July 16 to July 20, 2025. The last date for fee payment is July 20, 2025. The resolution of fee payment issues, if any/ last day to respond to queries is July 21, 2025.

The JoSAA has made it clear that there will be no option to float or slide the allotted seat in JoSAA round 6. The candidates will have to confirm the allotted seat in this round.

In case, no seat has been allotted in the NITs, IIITs and GFTIs, then the candidates can register for the CSAB 2025 counselling at csab.nic.in.

Also, candidates will also be no option to withdraw from the JoSAA 2025 counselling process for the IITs. But those applied to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs can apply for withdrawal till July 21 and respond to the withdrawal query by July 22.

JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment: Steps to check allotment Step 1: Open the official website of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link on the homepage and click to check the seat allotment result.

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to enter your JoSAA 2025 application number and password.

Step 4: After submitting the details, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Verify your information and save the page.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment: Fees to be paid after allotment All the candidates will have to pay the seat acceptance fee (SAF) as soon as they have been allotted a seat in any round of the JoSAA counselling process. Unless the candidate pays the SAF, the document verification will not take place for the candidate.

The JoSAA has finalised the seat acceptance fee to be ₹15,000 for candidates with the category tag SC, ST, GEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD or ST-PwD and ₹30,000 for all other candidates (the fee includes ₹5,000 JoSAA processing charges). The seat acceptance fee, excluding JoSAA processing charges of ₹5000, will be adjusted against the admission fee.