JoSAA round 2 allotment result 2025 today: Where and how to check results and important date?

JoSAA round 2 allotment result: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAAhas already announced the results for the round 2 of seat allotment result today, June 25. The results were announced for the admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT)+ seats.
JoSAA has been set up by the Ministry of Education to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 127 institutes for the academic year 2025-26. The process allows aspirants to apply for academic programs offered by 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) via a single platform.
The JoSAA round 2 allotment result has been declared on June 25 at 5 pm, in accordance to a notice published by authorities.
After the results are declared for round 2 of seat allocation, applicants can conduct fee payment, document upload and seek response online from 5 pm onwards on June 25, according to the official schedule.
Applicants can initiate the process for withdrawal of seats and exit from the JoSAA seat allotment process in round 2 between June 26 and June 30.
Candidates are required to submit fee payment for seat allocation in JoSAA Round 2 by Sunday, June 29.
July 1 is the last day to respond to a withdrawal query.
The JoSAA counselling will be held in six rounds in total. According to the schedule, JoSAA round 6 seat allotment will be conducted on July 16.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.