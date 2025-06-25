JoSAA round 2 allotment result 2025 today: Where and how to check results and important date?

JoSAA has been set up by the Ministry of Education to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 127 institutes for the academic year 2025-26.

Published25 Jun 2025, 06:01 PM IST
JoSAA round 2 allotment result 2025 declared at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA round 2 allotment result: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAAhas already announced the results for the round 2 of seat allotment result today, June 25. The results were announced for the admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT)+ seats.

JoSAA has been set up by the Ministry of Education to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 127 institutes for the academic year 2025-26. The process allows aspirants to apply for academic programs offered by 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) via a single platform.

JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result: Date and time

The JoSAA round 2 allotment result has been declared on June 25 at 5 pm, in accordance to a notice published by authorities.

JoSAA round 2 seat allotment full schedule

After the results are declared for round 2 of seat allocation, applicants can conduct fee payment, document upload and seek response online from 5 pm onwards on June 25, according to the official schedule.

Applicants can initiate the process for withdrawal of seats and exit from the JoSAA seat allotment process in round 2 between June 26 and June 30.

JoSAA round 2 allotment: Last date for fee payment

Candidates are required to submit fee payment for seat allocation in JoSAA Round 2 by Sunday, June 29.

July 1 is the last day to respond to a withdrawal query.

JoSAA round 2 allotment result 2025: How to check

  • Go to the official website at josaa.nic.in.
  • On the home page, go to the candidate activity board
  • Open the ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Result’ link given under the candidate activity board.
  • Enter your JEE Main 2025 application number, password as well as the security pin.
  • Submit the information.
  • Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • If you are selected, download and take a printout of the allotment order for future reference.

The JoSAA counselling will be held in six rounds in total. According to the schedule, JoSAA round 6 seat allotment will be conducted on July 16.

