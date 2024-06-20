JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2024: Round 1 counselling list to be OUT today at josaa.nic.in; 6 steps to check here

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is set to announce the seat allocation result for round 1 today for candidates who have qualified both the JEE Mains 2024 and JEE Advanced 2024 exams.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published09:41 AM IST
JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2024: Candidates who will be allocated seats in round 1 are required to download their provisional allotment letter and make payment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000.
JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2024: Candidates who will be allocated seats in round 1 are required to download their provisional allotment letter and make payment of ₹35,000.

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the seat allocation result for round 1 today, June 20, at 10:00 am.

Candidates can check and download their seat allotment results from JoSAA's official website at josaa.nic.in, after the link is is released. Essential login credentials include registration number, date of birth and password.

Also Read | NEET-UG 2024:SC to hear petitions regarding exam cancellation today

The list has been generated according to the preferences submitted by candidates as of June 18, 2024. Only students who have qualified both the JEE Mains 2024 and JEE Advanced 2024 are eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling for the admission in the academic year 2024-25.

Also Read | NTA cancels June UGC-NET, as ‘integrity of exam compromised’

JoSAA Counselling 2024

Here is a step-by-step guide to check JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2024. Follow the below mentioned steps to check result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘View Seat Allotment Result-Round 1’ link

Step 3: Provide login credentials and click submit

Step 4: The ‘Seat Allotment Result-Round 1 2024’ will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save round 1 seat allotment result

Step 6: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference

The reconciliation of data, along with the verification and validation of allocated seats, was completed on June 19. Applicants are required to complete the fee payment process and upload the necessary documents latest by June 25.

Also Read | AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh 2nd year supply result OUT

Candidates who will be allocated seats in round 1 are required to download their provisional allotment letter and make payment of 35,000 which is seat acceptance fee.

Also Read | NCERT dismisses NTA claims over ‘out-of-syllabus’ questions in NEET UG exam 2024

Following the payment, candidates must submit their documents at the reporting centre for verification. These documents include the provisional seat allotment letter, two passport-sized photographs, the candidate's undertaking, proof of payment of the seat acceptance fee, a valid photo ID, the JEE Advanced 2024 admit card, proof of date of birth, the class 12 mark sheet, a medical certificate, and a category certificate, if applicable.

For latest updates and more information, candidates must refer to official website.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeEducationJoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2024: Round 1 counselling list to be OUT today at josaa.nic.in; 6 steps to check here

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

204.75
04:12 AM | 20 JUN 2024
5.9 (2.97%)

Bharat Electronics

309.70
04:12 AM | 20 JUN 2024
0.4 (0.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation

167.95
04:12 AM | 20 JUN 2024
1.15 (0.69%)

Tata Steel

180.95
04:12 AM | 20 JUN 2024
0.9 (0.5%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CE Info Systems

2,194.05
04:08 AM | 20 JUN 2024
192.45 (9.61%)

Uno Minda

1,113.40
04:08 AM | 20 JUN 2024
57.75 (5.47%)

Endurance Technologies

2,720.00
04:08 AM | 20 JUN 2024
123.1 (4.74%)

City Union Bank

164.30
04:08 AM | 20 JUN 2024
7.3 (4.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,995.00-286.00
    Chennai
    73,353.00642.00
    Delhi
    73,210.00-285.00
    Kolkata
    72,995.00-571.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue