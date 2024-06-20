JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is set to announce the seat allocation result for round 1 today for candidates who have qualified both the JEE Mains 2024 and JEE Advanced 2024 exams.

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the seat allocation result for round 1 today, June 20, at 10:00 am.

Candidates can check and download their seat allotment results from JoSAA's official website at josaa.nic.in, after the link is is released. Essential login credentials include registration number, date of birth and password.

The list has been generated according to the preferences submitted by candidates as of June 18, 2024. Only students who have qualified both the JEE Mains 2024 and JEE Advanced 2024 are eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling for the admission in the academic year 2024-25.

JoSAA Counselling 2024 Here is a step-by-step guide to check JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2024. Follow the below mentioned steps to check result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'View Seat Allotment Result-Round 1' link

Step 3: Provide login credentials and click submit

Step 4: The ‘Seat Allotment Result-Round 1 2024’ will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save round 1 seat allotment result

Step 6: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference

The reconciliation of data, along with the verification and validation of allocated seats, was completed on June 19. Applicants are required to complete the fee payment process and upload the necessary documents latest by June 25.

Candidates who will be allocated seats in round 1 are required to download their provisional allotment letter and make payment of ₹35,000 which is seat acceptance fee.

Following the payment, candidates must submit their documents at the reporting centre for verification. These documents include the provisional seat allotment letter, two passport-sized photographs, the candidate's undertaking, proof of payment of the seat acceptance fee, a valid photo ID, the JEE Advanced 2024 admit card, proof of date of birth, the class 12 mark sheet, a medical certificate, and a category certificate, if applicable.

For latest updates and more information, candidates must refer to official website.

