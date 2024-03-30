Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live Updates: The Karnataka PUC 1 or the Class 11 results were declared on Saturday evening and can now be checked on the relevant school notice boards. The Karnataka PUC 1 2024 exams were held in the month of February, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the 1st PUC annual examination must refer to the KSEAB official website (kseab.karnataka.gov.in) for more information.
KSEAB will not compile the results as the exams were held at the college level. Students will now have to call their college administration or reach the educational institution to access the notice board. The Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 list can be checked there against the candidate's name.
Students who have appeared for the Class 11 or PUC 1 examination can now check their results at their respective colleges or institutes.
Marksheets for the Karnataka Class 11 exams will be will be distributed by the respective colleges after the declaration of results.
Students will have to secure a minimum of 35% in all subjects to be qualify. Those who want a re-evaluation of their papers can register for result verification via the official website.
The Karnataka 1st PUC results are expected shortly. It remains unclear whether the names of exam toppers will be unclear as it was omitted last year.
According to reports, the Karnataka PUC 1 supplementary exams will begin with the Kannada and Arabic paper on May 20.
May 20 - Kannada, Arabic
May 21 - History, Physics
May 22 - Political Science, Statistics
May 23 - English
May 24 - Logic, Business Studies, Mathematics, Education
May 25 - Economics
Those who fail to qualify for the Karnataka PUC 1 examination will soon have the option of applying for the Karnataka PUC 1 supplementary examination. The last date to pay the examination fee is April 20.
Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: For the academic year 2022-23, the PUC 1 result was announced on March 31, 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official result website at karresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Next, click on the link that reads Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 on the homepage
Step 3: Enter credentials in the new window to view the result.
Step 4: Click on submit to view the results
Step 5: Check the score and download the scorecard
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.
