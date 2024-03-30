Hello User
Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 11 results out – Here's how you can check

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 30 Mar 2024
Livemint

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live Updates: Candidates who appeared for the 1st PUC annual examination must refer to the KSEAB official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in for more information.

Karnataka PUC 1 result 2024 LIVE Updates: Class 11 results to be out soon on karresults.nic.in (Image: PTI)

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live Updates: The Karnataka PUC 1 or the Class 11 results were declared on Saturday evening and can now be checked on the relevant school notice boards. The Karnataka PUC 1 2024 exams were held in the month of February, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the 1st PUC annual examination must refer to the KSEAB official website (kseab.karnataka.gov.in) for more information. 

Catch all the LIVE Updates on Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 here

30 Mar 2024, 07:20 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live Updates:  Where to check marks

KSEAB will not compile the results as the exams were held at the college level. Students will now have to call their college administration or reach the educational institution to access the notice board. The Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 list can be checked there against the candidate's name. 

30 Mar 2024, 07:16 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live Updates: How to check scores?

Students who have appeared for the Class 11 or PUC 1 examination can now check their results at their respective colleges or institutes.

30 Mar 2024, 07:13 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 11 results out on karresults.nic.in

The results have been announced at the respective colleges and schools.

30 Mar 2024, 06:19 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live Updates: Link to check results once released

Candidates who appeared for the 1st PUC annual examination must refer to the KSEAB official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in for information. Students will have to enter login credentials including roll numbers before results can be downloaded.

30 Mar 2024, 04:58 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live Updates: When will results become available?

The Karnataka 1st PUC results are expected shortly. The details will be made available on the KSEAB official website — kseab.karnataka.gov.in 

30 Mar 2024, 04:42 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live Updates: When will students receive marksheets?

Marksheets for the Karnataka Class 11 exams will be will be distributed by the respective colleges after the declaration of results.

30 Mar 2024, 03:53 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live Updates: What is the pass criteria?

Students will have to secure a minimum of 35% in all subjects to be qualify. Those who want a re-evaluation of their papers can register for result verification via the official website.

30 Mar 2024, 03:37 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: Will state announce names of toppers?

The Karnataka 1st PUC results are expected shortly. It remains unclear whether the names of exam toppers will be unclear as it was omitted last year. 

30 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: Supplementary exam time table

According to reports, the Karnataka PUC 1 supplementary exams will begin with the Kannada and Arabic paper on May 20. 

May 20 - Kannada, Arabic

May 21 - History, Physics

May 22 - Political Science, Statistics

May 23 - English

May 24 - Logic, Business Studies, Mathematics, Education

May 25 - Economics

30 Mar 2024, 02:46 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: What happens if a student fails to qualify?

Those who fail to qualify for the Karnataka PUC 1 examination will soon have the option of applying for the Karnataka PUC 1 supplementary examination. The last date to pay the examination fee is April 20.

30 Mar 2024, 02:17 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: Where to check Karnataka 1st PUC Results?

Studnets can check Class 11 results on the official wesbite i.e. karresults.nic.in

30 Mar 2024, 02:03 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: What's next after Karnataka 1st PUC Result?

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: Students who have cleared Karnataka 1st PUC exam will now be able to take admission in 2nd PUC colleges

30 Mar 2024, 02:01 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: When were Karnataka 1st PUC Result declared in 2023?

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: For the academic year 2022-23, the PUC 1 result was announced on March 31, 2023.

30 Mar 2024, 02:00 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: How to check KSEAB Class 11 score

Step 1: Visit the official result website at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the link that reads Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 on the homepage

Step 3: Enter credentials in the new window to view the result.

Step 4: Click on submit to view the results

Step 5: Check the score and download the scorecard

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

30 Mar 2024, 01:59 PM IST Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: Karnataka PUC 1 result 2024 anytime soon

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: The KSEAB announced the result declaration date on Thursday, March 28. The Karnataka class 11 results are expected to be declared between 10:00 to 11:00 am, according to media sources. The Karnataka PUC 1 2024 exams were held in the month of February, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the 1st PUC annual examination must refer to the KSEAB official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in for more information.

