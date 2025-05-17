Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025 Highlights: Result DECLARED; here's how to check step-by-step, details here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2025 yesterday.

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025: Where to check it? Students who sat for the exam can access their results on the official website karresults.nic.in.

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025: How to check it? Go to the official website – karresults.nic.in 2. Tap on the link that states “Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025”

3. Mention your registration number and select your stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts)

4. Press ‘Submit’

5. Your result will show on the screen

6. Download or print a copy for future references

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025: When did the exam take place? The 2nd PUC Exam 2 was conducted from April 24 to May 8, 2025. This exam was held for students who either wanted to enhance their marks or could not sit for the first exam due to valid reasons such as attendance shortage.

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025: Pass percentage A total of 1,94,077 students sat for this exam. Out of these, 60,692 students have passed the examination, leading to a pass percentage of 35.26%, which comprises regular, repeater, and private candidates. Among them, 71,964 students retook the exams specifically to enhance their scores. Out of these, 41,719 managed to achieve better marks. The majority of these students focused on subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, indicating a strong intent to improve their CET rankings.

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025: Minimum marks to qualify Students must get at least 35% in each subject to qualify the exam. This consists of a minimum of 25 marks in theory and 11 marks in practical.