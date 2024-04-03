Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 expected soon: check dates, websites, passing marks
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) is expected to announce the results imminently, likely in the third week of April. Students can access their scores on the official websites like karnataka.gov.in and pue.kar.nic.in.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the results for the 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination imminently.
