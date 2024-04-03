The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the results for the 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination imminently.

According to media reports, the announcement is slated for the third week of April. Once declared, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be accessible on the official websites at karnataka.gov.in, pue.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to clear the examination. Those who miss the required marks by a small margin will be granted grace marks for promotion. Teachers can award grace marks up to a maximum of 5 per cent. Students who fail to attain the minimum marks, even with grace marks, will have to appear for compartment examinations. However, those failing in all subjects will be required to repeat the academic year.

KARNATAKA 2ND PUC RESULT 2024: HOW TO CHECK ONLINE?

Step 1: Visit one of the official websites of the Karnataka board.

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Your result will appear; download it.

KARNATAKA 2ND PUC RESULT 2024: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS?

Step 1: Open your phone's SMS application.

Step 2: Type 'KAR12' followed by a space and your registration number written on your admit card in the message box.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263. This will provide you with a brief summary of your scorecard, including the marks obtained in individual subjects and your overall total.

In 2023, a commendable 74.67 per cent of students who took the examination cleared it. The pass percentage among girls was an impressive 80.25 per cent, while among boys, it stood at 69.05 per cent. The Karnataka 2nd PUC theory examination was conducted from March 9 to 29, while the practical examination took place from January 25 to February 10. The results were announced on April 21, with more than 7.27 lakh students having registered for the examination.

