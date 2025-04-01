Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 expected soon - check steps to download scorecard, merit list, other details

  • Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 is likely to be released soon. Last year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result was declared on April 10.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published1 Apr 2025, 11:04 AM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 expected soon - check steps to download scorecard, merit list, other details
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 expected soon - check steps to download scorecard, merit list, other details(HT_PRINT)

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is expected to release the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results for 2025, soon, on the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Last year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result was declared on April 10. Based on this, students can expect the PUC 2 exam result for 2025 to be announced either this week or by the second week of April.

Once Karnataka 2nd PUC Results are released, students who appeared for the KSEAB PUC 2 exam can check their results on the official website—kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The KSEAB PUC 2 exam was conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2025.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Steps to download scorecard

  1. Visit the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on the “PUC 2 Result 2025” link.

3. Enter your login credentials—roll number and date of birth.

4. The Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the scorecard PDF.

6. Take a printout of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Passing marks

To pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent, which is 35 marks out of 100, in each subject.

For subjects that have practicals, students have to score 35 per cent marks overall, including theory and practical marks.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: How to check merit list

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Merit List will be released on the official website—kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can click on the “2nd PUC Merit List PDF” link to download it. Once available, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Merit List 2025 PDF can be saved and printed for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Is the checking process strict?

Reportedly, the evaluation process for Karnataka 2nd PUC is strict. However, it is believed that the assessment by evaluators is more lenient compared to the checking done for Class 9 and 11 students in schools.

First Published:1 Apr 2025, 11:04 AM IST
