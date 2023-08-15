Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on, August 14, the decision to discontinue the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state's higher education institutions starting from the upcoming academic year.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on, August 14, the decision to discontinue the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state's higher education institutions starting from the upcoming academic year.
This policy, initially put in place by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, will continue for the current academic year in order to avoid inconvenience to students in the middle of the session.
This policy, initially put in place by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, will continue for the current academic year in order to avoid inconvenience to students in the middle of the session.
“NEP has to be abolished after making some necessary preparations. There was no time for preparations this year. By the time the election results came in and the government was formed, the academic year had already started," HT quoted Siddaramaiah as saying.
“NEP has to be abolished after making some necessary preparations. There was no time for preparations this year. By the time the election results came in and the government was formed, the academic year had already started," HT quoted Siddaramaiah as saying.
The NEP, launched on July 29, 2020, replaced a long-standing education policy from 1986 and proposed substantial reforms spanning from school education to higher learning. BJP, which introduced the NEP, stated earlier that its implementation involved consultations with all states and stakeholders.
The NEP, launched on July 29, 2020, replaced a long-standing education policy from 1986 and proposed substantial reforms spanning from school education to higher learning. BJP, which introduced the NEP, stated earlier that its implementation involved consultations with all states and stakeholders.
“A committee headed by UR Rao was set up and consent from all states was obtained. Before implementation, a task force was formed and then it was implemented in higher and primary education," said Basavaraj Bommai, BJP leader and former chief minister, reported HT.
“A committee headed by UR Rao was set up and consent from all states was obtained. Before implementation, a task force was formed and then it was implemented in higher and primary education," said Basavaraj Bommai, BJP leader and former chief minister, reported HT.
Siddaramaiah noted that opposition to the NEP had been voiced by multiple stakeholders, including students, parents, lecturers, and teachers. He criticised the BJP government's move to implement the NEP in Karnataka ahead of other states, claiming it was done without considering the best interests of students.
Siddaramaiah noted that opposition to the NEP had been voiced by multiple stakeholders, including students, parents, lecturers, and teachers. He criticised the BJP government's move to implement the NEP in Karnataka ahead of other states, claiming it was done without considering the best interests of students.
To ensure minimal disruption to the ongoing academic session, the NEP will continue to be in effect for the current year. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar further explained that the state government intended to develop a new education policy that reflects the state's vision and safeguards its autonomy in educational matters.
To ensure minimal disruption to the ongoing academic session, the NEP will continue to be in effect for the current year. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar further explained that the state government intended to develop a new education policy that reflects the state's vision and safeguards its autonomy in educational matters.
Having been the first state to adopt the NEP for higher education in August 2021, Karnataka's Congress party had promised its removal in its election manifesto. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had previously indicated that a state education policy (SEP) would replace the NEP.
Having been the first state to adopt the NEP for higher education in August 2021, Karnataka's Congress party had promised its removal in its election manifesto. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had previously indicated that a state education policy (SEP) would replace the NEP.
Catch all the Education News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.