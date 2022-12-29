Karnataka KEA PGCET 2022 Result declared. Direct link, steps to check here

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test-2022 is being conducted for the purpose of determining the eligibility / merit, for admission of Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates to 1st year / 1st semester full time / part time MBA / MCA / M.E. / M. Tech. / M. Arch courses in Government / University / Private Aided / Private Un-Aided professional educational institutions in the state of Karnataka which will be notified by the Government of Karnataka for the year 2022-23.