Karnataka KEA PGCET 2022 Result declared. Direct link, steps to check here

Karnataka KEA PGCET 2022 Result declared. Direct link, steps to check here1 min read . 05:36 PM IST
- Candidates can now check their results on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)- kea.kar.nic.in at.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the PGCET Results on Thursday, 29 December 2022 at 4pm. Candidates who wrote the examination can now check their results on the official website.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the PGCET Results on Thursday, 29 December 2022 at 4pm. Candidates who wrote the examination can now check their results on the official website.
Candidates can now check their results on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)- kea.kar.nic.in at. Candidates will be able to download the Karnataka PGCET result 2022 using their registration number.
Candidates can now check their results on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)- kea.kar.nic.in at. Candidates will be able to download the Karnataka PGCET result 2022 using their registration number.
The results for the Karnataka PGCET Results 2022 has been declared for students to get admission to ME, MTech and MArch, MBA programmes. The examinations was held on 19 and 20 November across the state.
The results for the Karnataka PGCET Results 2022 has been declared for students to get admission to ME, MTech and MArch, MBA programmes. The examinations was held on 19 and 20 November across the state.
Along with the PGCET result 2022 Karnataka, the KEA has also released the PGCET merit list and final answer key.
Along with the PGCET result 2022 Karnataka, the KEA has also released the PGCET merit list and final answer key.
Earlier, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key was released at the KEA home. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional PGCET answer key 2022 in case of any mistakes.
Earlier, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key was released at the KEA home. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional PGCET answer key 2022 in case of any mistakes.
Now, along with the Karnataka PGCET result 2022, the final answer key will also be released
Now, along with the Karnataka PGCET result 2022, the final answer key will also be released
The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test-2022 is being conducted for the purpose of determining the eligibility / merit, for admission of Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates to 1st year / 1st semester full time / part time MBA / MCA / M.E. / M. Tech. / M. Arch courses in Government / University / Private Aided / Private Un-Aided professional educational institutions in the state of Karnataka which will be notified by the Government of Karnataka for the year 2022-23.
The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test-2022 is being conducted for the purpose of determining the eligibility / merit, for admission of Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates to 1st year / 1st semester full time / part time MBA / MCA / M.E. / M. Tech. / M. Arch courses in Government / University / Private Aided / Private Un-Aided professional educational institutions in the state of Karnataka which will be notified by the Government of Karnataka for the year 2022-23.
kea.kar.nic.in.
kea.kar.nic.in.
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
-Go to the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in
-Go to the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in
-Click on the Karnataka PGCET result 2022 link
-Click on the Karnataka PGCET result 2022 link
-On the next window, insert the PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth
-On the next window, insert the PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth
-Karnataka PGCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
-Karnataka PGCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
-Download the score card PDF and take a print for further reference.
-Download the score card PDF and take a print for further reference.