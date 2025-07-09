Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: KEA to close registration window tomorrow. Check direct link, steps to apply

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the registration window for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 on July 10, 2025, at 11 am. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2025 exam and meet the minimum required score can apply for the state counselling through the official KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

This registration opportunity is especially for candidates who cleared NEET UG but did not register for UGCET 2025; they must complete the online application and pay the fee via the “UGNEET-2025 new registration” link on the KEA website to be eligible for admission to Medical, Dental, and AYUSH courses for the academic year 2025-26.

The Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 is likely to begin from fourth week of July 2025. It will commence in 4 stages of registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting. The respective counselling process will commence for the admission to various MBBS, BDS, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Homeopathy, and Ayurveda courses across government and private medical colleges of Karnataka.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply To register for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025, candidates should follow these steps:

1.Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on the “Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025” link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required registration details on the new page.

4. Complete the application form after registration.

5. Pay the application fee online.

6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printed copy of the confirmation for future reference.