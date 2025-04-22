Karnataka notifies school admission guidelines: From no interviews to 50% reservation for girls — Check key rules here

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Karnataka, has revised key rules and regulations for the admission process in private unaided and aided schools for the academic year 2025-26, irrespective of the curriculum followed.

In a recent directive, the department has highlighted the need for more transparency in schools and warned of strict action in case of violations.

Here are the rules and regulations issued by Karnataka's education department.

Public display of key details Schools will be required to publicly display the admission schedule, the number of seats available per class, the medium of instruction, and the fee details on the school notice board. This information must also be posted on the school's website, the SATS portal, and the school prospectus.

50% reservation for girls The education department has reserved 50 per cent of the seats in co-educational institutions for female students. If there are fewer female applicants, these seats may be allotted to boys. Additionally, seats will be reserved for students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC). Linguistic and religious minority institutions are exempted from this rule.

Fee structure Schools are mandated to declare the total fee structure for the academic year. They are not permitted to collect charges other than the notified fee. Non-compliance may attract penalties.

Interviews during the admission process The directive does not allow schools to interview students or parents during admissions. Violation of this rule may result in punitive action.

Warning for CBSE and ICSE schools Schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) have been asked to conduct admissions according to the boards' by-laws and the state government's circulars. The department has warned of strict disciplinary action over non-compliance.