Karnataka notifies school admission guidelines: From no interviews to 50% reservation for girls — Check key rules here

The Karnataka Education Department has updated admission regulations for private schools for 2025-26, mandating transparency and fairness. Key changes include public display of admission information, reserved seats for girls, and prohibition of interviews, with penalties for non-compliance.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published22 Apr 2025, 01:57 PM IST
New Karnataka admission guidelines aim for fairness and transparency in private schools.
New Karnataka admission guidelines aim for fairness and transparency in private schools.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Karnataka, has revised key rules and regulations for the admission process in private unaided and aided schools for the academic year 2025-26, irrespective of the curriculum followed.

In a recent directive, the department has highlighted the need for more transparency in schools and warned of strict action in case of violations.

Here are the rules and regulations issued by Karnataka's education department.

Public display of key details

Schools will be required to publicly display the admission schedule, the number of seats available per class, the medium of instruction, and the fee details on the school notice board. This information must also be posted on the school's website, the SATS portal, and the school prospectus.

Also Read | ICSE Results 2025, ISC Results 2025: Class 10, 12 students can check date, time

50% reservation for girls

The education department has reserved 50 per cent of the seats in co-educational institutions for female students. If there are fewer female applicants, these seats may be allotted to boys. Additionally, seats will be reserved for students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC). Linguistic and religious minority institutions are exempted from this rule.

Fee structure

Schools are mandated to declare the total fee structure for the academic year. They are not permitted to collect charges other than the notified fee. Non-compliance may attract penalties.

Also Read | Indian, Chinese students unite to sue Trump over F-1 visa revocations

Interviews during the admission process

The directive does not allow schools to interview students or parents during admissions. Violation of this rule may result in punitive action.

Warning for CBSE and ICSE schools

Schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) have been asked to conduct admissions according to the boards' by-laws and the state government's circulars. The department has warned of strict disciplinary action over non-compliance.

The revised rules aim to tackle rising commercialisation and discrimination during school admissions. The Karnataka Education Department has requested school managements to ensure a fair, inclusive, and transparent admission process for the upcoming academic year.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsEducationKarnataka notifies school admission guidelines: From no interviews to 50% reservation for girls — Check key rules here
MoreLess
First Published:22 Apr 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Education

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.