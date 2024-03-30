Karnataka PUC 1 result 2024: The KSEAB Class 11 exams were held in the month of February whose results will be declared today at the official result website, karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka PUC 1 result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka PUC 1 or the Class 11 results anytime soon today i.e. on March 30, on the official website, karresults.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Karnataka PUC 1 2024 exams were held in the month of February, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the 1st PUC annual examination must refer to the KSEAB official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in for more information.

The KSEAB announced the result declaration date on Thursday, March 28. The Karnataka class 11 results are expected to be declared between 10:00 to 11:00 am, according to media sources.

The Karnataka PUC I examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 27. These exams were held across various exam centres in the state and were conducted in a single shift from 10:15 am to 1.30 pm. For some subjects, the schedule was from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm.

Here's how to check KSEAB Class 11 score using the following steps: Step 1: Visit the official result website at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the link that reads Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 on the homepage {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Enter credentials in the new window to view the result.

Step 4: Click on submit to view the results.

Step 5: Check the score and download the scorecard

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

For the academic year 2022-23, the PUC 1 result was announced on March 31, 2023. Once the results are declared, students can request revaluation of answer sheets through the official website. Students will be required to make payment of the application fee of ₹1,670 per subject for the revaluation of answer sheets. Additionally, ₹530 will be charged for each subject if students wish to receive scanned copies of their answer scripts.

