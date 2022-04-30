Karnataka PUC 1 result declared. Here's how to check scorecard, other details

Karnataka PUC 1 result declared. Here's how to check scorecard, other details1 min read . 02:32 PM IST
- The candidates who wrote the PUC 1 exam can check the result on the official website- result.dkpucpa.com.
The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka had declared the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) first year exam result on Saturday, 30 April.
Over 6.8 lakh (6,84,255) students are appearing in their Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year exam starting from Friday, 22 April. The PUC exam is being conducted 10.15am to 1:30pm at 1,076 centres across the state.
Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2022: How To Check
Students can access the PUC 1 result 2022 using their registration number and date of birth.
-Visit the official website- result.dkpucpa.com
-Click on the PUC 1 result 2022 link
-Enter registration number and date of birth
-PUC 1 result will appear on the screen
-Download the PUC 1 result, take a print out for further reference.