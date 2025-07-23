Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2025 OUT: Scores declared at karresults.nic.in; check steps to download marksheet

Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, has declared the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025 today, July 23, 2025. Candidates who took the Karnataka 10th Exam 3 can view their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

The candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to check the scores.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025: Steps to check scores Students can use the following steps to check the Class 10 exam 3 results.

Step 1: Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link to download the Karnataka10th SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025 displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Check the scores shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download the marksheet and keep a printout for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025: Key details to check Students must check their name, exam roll number and marks obtained in subjects and qualifying status after downloading the marksheets.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025: Exam dates KSEAB had held SSLC Exam 3 from July 5 to July 12, 2025, providing an opportunity for students to improve their Class 10 marks.

Before the SSLC Exam 3, the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025.

The Karnataka SSLC exam results were announced on 30 April 2025, with a total of 842173 candidates participating in the exam. Of these, 524984 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 62.34 per cent.