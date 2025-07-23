Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2025 OUT: Scores declared at karresults.nic.in; check steps to download marksheet

Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, has declared the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025 today, July 23, 2025. Candidates who took the Karnataka 10th Exam 3 can view their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

The candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to check the scores.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025: Steps to check scores Students can use the following steps to check the Class 10 exam 3 results.

Step 1: Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link to download the Karnataka10th SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025 displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Check the scores shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download the marksheet and keep a printout for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025: Key details to check Students must check their name, exam roll number and marks obtained in subjects and qualifying status after downloading the marksheets.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025: Exam dates KSEAB had held SSLC Exam 3 from July 5 to July 12, 2025, providing an opportunity for students to improve their Class 10 marks.

Before the SSLC Exam 3, the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025.

The Karnataka SSLC exam results were announced on 30 April 2025, with a total of 842173 candidates participating in the exam. Of these, 524984 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 62.34 per cent.

This year, a total of 896,447 students took the Karnataka SSLC exams 2025, comprising 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls, while 65,000 assessors were assigned across 240 evaluation centres. Reports indicate that the pass percentage in the Karnataka SSLC Exam was lower this year compared to previous years because the KSEAB did not award any grace marks.