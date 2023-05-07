Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 releasing on 8 May. Direct link, time, process here

The Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The answer key was released on April 17, 2023. The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets commenced on April 21, 2023, onwards. Over 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year.

