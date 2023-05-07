Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 releasing on 8 May. Direct link, time, process here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is scheduled to release the Karnataka SSLC results on Monday, 8 May. The results for the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 will be announced on May 8 after 10 am.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is scheduled to release the Karnataka SSLC results on Monday, 8 May. The results for the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 will be announced on May 8 after 10 am.
Candidates who wrote the examination in 2023 can check the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Candidates who wrote the examination in 2023 can check the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The answer key was released on April 17, 2023. The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets commenced on April 21, 2023, onwards. Over 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year.
Karnataka SSLC result 2023: Here's how to check the result
-Visit the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
-Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 link available on the home page.
-A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
-Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
-Check the result and download the page.
-Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.