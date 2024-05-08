Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 by May 10, as per media reports.

As many as 8 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state this year. Students can check the KSEAB Class 10 results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Board administered the SSLC examination between March 25 and April 6. Meanwhile, practical and oral examinations for Junior Technical School (JTS) students were conducted on April 8. Differently-abled candidates were given one hour of extra time for a three-hour-long exam and 40 minutes of extra time for a two-hour-long exam.

How to check result?

Follow the below steps to download the result:

Step 1: Visit KSEAB, the official website at karresults.nic.in

Step 1: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 2: Enter your login details

Step 3: Click on submit, and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: View your result and download the page.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 via SMS

Compose a new message on the messaging app of the mobile phone

Type KSEEB10 (Roll Number)

Send it to 56263

SSLC Result 2024 Karnataka scores will be sent on the same mobile number

As the online mark sheet downloaded from the official website is provisional in nature, students must collect Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Original Marksheet 2024 from their respective schools a few days after the results are announced, as per the official intimation by their schools.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for KSEAB Class 10 board result stood at 83.89%. In 2023, a total of 8,35,102 students appeared for the examination while 7,00,619 students managed to pass the exams.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!