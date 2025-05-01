Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2025 Date: When will KSEAB declare Class 10 result? Where, how to check, download scorecards

Karnataka SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is likely to announce SSLC result for 2024-25 academic year around May 3, media reports said. The date of the Karnataka SSLC result for 2025 has not yet been officially announced.

The result holds importance for over 8.5 lakh students who attempted the test as this marks the end of their secondary schooling.

Where to check KSEAB SSLC result? Students, parents and teachers can check KSEAB SSLC result at official websites:

kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in

Also Read | CBSE result 2025 date: Board expected to declare scores soon

How can you check the KSEAB SSLC result? Check the official website karresults.nic.in 2. Click the link named "SSLC Result 2025"

3. Put your Registration Number and Date of Birth in the designated fields

4. Press the Submit button

5. Your result will be shown on the screen with all details

6. Next, download and take a print of the marksheet for future references

According to reports, one has to score 35 marks per subject to pass and a minimum of 175 marks across all subjects for grace marks.

Karnataka SSLC theory exams 2025 took place from March 21 to April 4, 2025. A total of 8,96,447 students sat for the SSLC exams 2025, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls.

When did Karnataka SSLC evaluation begin? The evaluation process started on April 15, 2025, with 65,000 assessors placed across 240 evaluation centres.