Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 date: When and how to check KSEAB 10th marks memo at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is expected to announce KSEAB class 10th exam result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam which was held between 18 March and 2 April can check their SSLC result Karnataka 2026 online by visiting the official website karresults.nic.in.

Students will need their registration number and date of birth to download Karnataka SSLC marks memo.

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Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 date When to expect KSEAB 10th marks memo? Previous year trends indicate that Karnataka SSLC result 2026 will most likely come out next month. As per past years’ updates, KSEAB 10th marks memo is expected to around 9 May. In the last two years — 2025 and 2024 — the Karnataka Secondary School result was released on this date. This makes it most likely that the education board will announce the Karnataka SSLC result around this time.

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It is important to note that, KSEAB will award marks and not grades for Third Language in SSLC exam.

Official websites to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Students can check and download their KSEAB 10th marks memo from the following official websites —

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

How to download Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Students can check and download Karnataka 10th result 2026 by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 link

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Karnataka SSLC marks memo will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save Karnataka SSLC Result 2026, take a printout for future reference.

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How to download KSEAB 10th marksheet 2026 via DigiLocker and KarnatakaOne app Besides KSEAB official website, Class 10 students can also check their SSLC results on DigiLocker or KarnatakaOne app using their login credentials. To check scorecard on DigiLocker visit results.digilocker.gov.in and to acces marks memo via KarnatakaOne application go to Google Play Store or official Karnataka government website. Register using their mobile number to download their Class 10 result 2026.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 using SMS Step 1: Open the messaging app on your phone.

Step 2: Type: KSEEB10 (Registration Number)

Step 3: Send it to 56263.