Karnataka KSEAB SSLC Result 2026 Live: Class 10 marks card to be OUT today at karresults.nic.in at 12 noon

Karnataka KSEAB SSLC Result 2026 Live: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board of Secondary Education (KSEAB) is all set to announce the Class 10 board exam results on 23 April at 12 noon. Students who appeared in these exams will be able to check the KSEAB Board Class 10 result 2026 on the official website at karresults.nic.in. The marks card will also be available at digilocker.gov.in. or can be accessed via Digilocker and Umng App.
Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday revealed that SSLC exam results will be declared on April 23. He also mentioned that students will be awarded marks instead of grades for third language papers this year, in accordance with court orders.
Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld marks system for third language in the SSLC exam held this year. Rejecting last-minute shift to grade system, the court decreed that any proposal for awarding grades for third language could be considered only from the next academic year as per law.
The KSEAB Class 10 exam were conducted between 18 March and 2 April this year, spanning 16 days. The three hours and 15 minutes long Class 10 KSEAB exams were held from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM.
Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the SSLC Result 2026 link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on Submit to view your result. Download and save it for future use.
KSEAB's official handle on X shared the update about result date and time with an official notice dated 22 April. The caption to the post said, “2026 10TH (SSLC) EXAM-1 RESULT TOMORROW AT 12PM CHECK YOUR RESULT.”
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website at results.digilocker.gov.in or open the app.
Step 2: Sign up using details (name, DOB, mobile number, email, Aadhaar).
Step 3: Set a 6-digit security PIN, then create a username and password.
Step 4: Log in and go to the Education section.
Step 5" Select Karnataka Board "SSLC Exam Result 2025".
Step 6: Enter your Aadhaar number to view your marks card.
Step 7: Download and save it for future use.
Refer to the table above for subject-wise marking scheme.
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld its April 15 directive which directed authorities to evaluate the SSLC examination as per existing rules. According to 15 April order, the court asked the education board to conduct valuation of the SSLC examination as per existing rules. This implies that, students would be awarded marks, not grades, for third language papers in the SSLC examination.
Karnataka SSLC marksheet includes the following details:
Student’s name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Result status (Pass/Fail)
As many as 9,02,889 students registered for the Karnataka SSLC exam this year. Among them, 8,12,855 students were freshers, 62,845 were repeaters and 27,189 were private candidates.
The Karnataka Board has made the provision of KarnatakaOne Mobile App to enable students to download their SSLC results. This app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. After downloading KarnatakaOne App, students can register and click on SSLC result link.
Students can download their KSEAB SSLC marks card at these official websites
karresults.nic.in
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday said, “Tomorrow at noon, SSLC exam results will be announced. I had earlier said April 24 as the tentative date, but we are announcing them a day in advance,” after meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Asked whether students would be awarded marks or grades for the third language paper, he said,
Over the marks versus grades issue, he added, "We will have to follow the court order this time. Further details will follow," HT reported.
Suggesting that he brought the concerning issue related to the results to the CM's notice, the minister said, "He is very happy with the results. He has given us some directions. Officials were also present, and the Advocate General was present as the matter involved court directions. We have taken everything into account in the interest of students."
DigiLocker on its X handle announced that the SSLC results will be announced soon. "Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board Class 10 Results 2026 coming soon! The wait is almost over! Get ready to access your results on DigiLocker. Visit: http://digilocker.gov.in," the post said.
KSEAB's official handle on X shared the update about result date and time with an official notice dated 22 April. The caption to the post said, “2026 10TH (SSLC) EXAM-1 RESULT TOMORROW AT 12PM CHECK YOUR RESULT.”
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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