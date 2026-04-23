Karnataka KSEAB SSLC Result 2026 Live: Class 10 marks card to be OUT today at karresults.nic.in at 12 noon

Karnataka KSEAB SSLC Result 2026 Live: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board of Secondary Education (KSEAB) is all set to announce the Class 10 board exam results on 23 April at 12 noon. Students who appeared in these exams will be able to check the KSEAB Board Class 10 result 2026 on the official website at karresults.nic.in. The marks card will also be available at digilocker.gov.in. or can be accessed via Digilocker and Umng App.

Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday revealed that SSLC exam results will be declared on April 23. He also mentioned that students will be awarded marks instead of grades for third language papers this year, in accordance with court orders.

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld marks system for third language in the SSLC exam held this year. Rejecting last-minute shift to grade system, the court decreed that any proposal for awarding grades for third language could be considered only from the next academic year as per law.

The KSEAB Class 10 exam were conducted between 18 March and 2 April this year, spanning 16 days. The three hours and 15 minutes long Class 10 KSEAB exams were held from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC Result 2026 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on Submit to view your result. Download and save it for future use.

KSEAB shares update on X

KSEAB's official handle on X shared the update about result date and time with an official notice dated 22 April. The caption to the post said, “2026 10TH (SSLC) EXAM-1 RESULT TOMORROW AT 12PM CHECK YOUR RESULT.”