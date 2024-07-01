Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 expected any time now: A step-by-step guide to check and download details

The Karnataka state education board, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, (KSEAB), is scheduled to announce the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2 Results 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Details including the registration number and the candidate’s date of birth are required to check the results.

The KSEAB conducted the Karnataka Class 10 Exam 2 from June 14 to June 21, 2024. As opposed to the customary supplementary examinations, the KSEAB introduced a new education policy with three exams–-exam 1, exam 2, and exam 3--from the academic year 2023–2024. Exam 3 is slated to be held from July 29 to August 5.

Candidates need a minimum of 35% marks in both theory and practicals to pass a subject. The board has renamed the supplementary exam to ‘Exam 2’, to remove students’ stress, as per media reports.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2: answer key SSLC Exam 2 answer key was released on June 21, 2024. The objection window was open till 5:30 pm on June 22, 2024. Candidates and educators could go through the answer key and raise issues before that.

Karnataka SSLC, or the Class 10th final exam result, was declared on May 9, 2024. The overall pass percentage was 73.40% this year. Ankita Basappa from Bagalkot had topped the examination. A student of Melligeri Morarji Residential School, Ankita had secured 625 out of 625 marks in the SSLC exam.

A total of 8,59,967 appeared for the examination out of which 6,31,204 candidates passed, Hindustan Times reported.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2: How to check Here’s how to download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2 results in five steps:

Visit the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, Click on the ‘Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result’ link.

Enter your credentials, such as registration number and date of birth to log in

Check the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result displayed on the screen.