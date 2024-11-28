Karnataka VAO Provisional Result 2024: Paper 1, Paper 2 scores OUT – Know step-by-step guide to check

Karnataka VAO Provisional Result 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released provisional result of the Village Administrative Officer recruitment 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step-by-step to check Karnataka VAO Provisional Result 2024: Go to the official website i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the activated link for the Karnataka VAO Provisional Result 2024.

Enter your login details, such as your application number and date of birth.

Check the result carefully and take a printout for future reference.

The exam was held for the recruitment of Village Administrators in the Revenue Department of the Karnataka Examination Authority.

The written exam was held on October 27, 2024, in two sessions: Paper 1 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and Paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

What's next after provisional result? Candidates who have any objections to the provisional mark sheet can now submit objections along with supporting documents by today i.e. November 28 by 4:00 PM on the official website.

