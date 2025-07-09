KCET 2025 Counselling Dates: Option entry begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; here's how to apply step-by-step

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the KCET 2025 counselling schedule on its official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Qualified candidates may log in to the KEA portal to choose and rank their desired colleges and courses. The final seat matrix, which outlines the number of available seats in engineering and agriculture programmes, has been released. Round 1 offers more than 77,000 engineering seats and 3,350 agriculture seats, according to reports.

KCET 2025 Counselling schedule: What are the documents you should keep ready? SSLC/Class 10 Marksheet 2. 2nd PUC / Class 12 Marksheet

3. Study Certificate (signed by BEO/DDPI)

4. Two passport-size photos

5. KCET 2025 Application Form and a printed admit card

6. Fee payment (receipt or challan) proof

7. Caste or Caste Income Certificate (if applicable)

8. Kannada Medium Certificate (if applicable)

9. Income Certificate (if required)

10. Rural Study Certificate (if going for rural quota)

11. Parent-related Certificates: Proof of Study, Domicile, Employment, or Hometown (required for government quota seat eligibility)

12, Affidavit: Applicable to Horanadu/Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates under eligibility clauses C and D.

KCET 2025 Counselling schedule: Here's how to apply step-by-step Go to the official KEA Website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea 2. Tap on KCET 2025 Application Link: Click the link that states “KCET Application Form 2025" on the homepage.

3. Now, register and login with your credentials. You have to make a new account by entering your details. Mention your personal, academic and contact details

4. Upload all documents like photo, signature as required and proceed to making a fee.

5. Get a printout of it after submission. Do check your details carefully.

6. Keep a copy with you for future purposes during counselling or admission.

Candidates were provided an opportunity to make edits to their applications and download verification slips, an essential requirement for participating in counselling, before the option entry process. The provisional seat matrix had been released earlier to help candidates plan their preferences accordingly. The KCET 2025 results were announced in late May, and the counselling process officially began in July.

There will be three primary rounds of counselling, with an additional extended round if any seats remain unfilled.